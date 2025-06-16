“Changes: Midwestern Movements” comes to Le Mars Arts Center

Le Mars, IA — The Le Mars Arts Center will host “Changes: Midwestern Movements,” an exhibition spotlighting multiple artists from June 7 – July 9. They will hold a free opening reception on Thursday, June 19 from 5 – 7 PM at the Arts Center, an event that coincides with Le Mars’ Ice Cream Days.

“In the Midwest, change is constant — whether it is the dramatic daily changes in our weather patterns or in our fields. This exhibition is about celebrating transformation and difference within ourselves but unifying under the same understanding that we are all ever-evolving,” executive director Draven Haefs said.

The multi-medium show invites viewers to explore the Midwest through the lens of change and movement, as well as encouraging people to own their own collection of original art.

The Arts Center will also host free activities and limited edition ceramic painting during Ice Cream Days.