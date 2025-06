CASTELLANOS-ROSALES MURDER TRIAL UNDERWAY IN UNION COUNTY

TRIAL IS UNDERWAY IN ELK POINT, SOUTH DAKOTA FOR THE MAN CHARGED WITH THE 2023 MURDER OF A DAKOTA DUNES WOMAN AT HER APARTMENT.

41-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES IS ACCUSED OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE STABBING DEATH OF 23-YEAR-OLD JORDAN BEARDSHEAR.

HER BODY WAS FOUND AT THE WELLINGTON APARTMENTS IN DAKOTA DUNES ON APRIL 26TH OF 2023 AND HER YOUNG SON WAS MISSING, BUT WAS LATER FOUND WITH BEARDSHEAR’S MOTHER.

CASTELLANOS-ROSALES FLED THE COUNTRY AND WAS ARRESTED THAT MAY IN MEXICO AND EXTRADITED BACK TO THE UNITED STATES.

THE JURY TRIAL IS TAKING PLACE IN UNION COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.