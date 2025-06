GAS PRICES RISE OVER INTERNATIONAL TENSIONS

YOU MAY HAVE NOTICED HIGHER GAS PRICES THE PAST FEW DAYS BECAUSE OF THE CONFLICT BETWEEN ISRAEL AND IRAN.

TRIPLE-A IOWA SPOKESMAN BRIAN ORTNER SAYS THE PRICE OF CRUDE OIL ROSE WITHIN A DAY AFTER THE INITIAL BOMBING AND THAT OIL PRICES HAD ALREADY STARTED TRENDING UP:

ORTNER SAYS THE JUMP UP IN OIL IS SOMETHING WE HAVEN’T SEEN IN A WHILE.

ORTNER SAYS WE ARE GETTING INTO THE SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON WHERE THERE IS ALWAYS A LITTLE INCREASE IN GAS PRICES WITH INCREASED DEMAND.

IRAN IS PART OF THE GROUP OF OIL EXPORTING COUNTRIES, AND THAT IS WHY THERE IS SOME REACTION.

GAS PRICES IN IOWA WERE BELOW THE THREE DOLLAR MARK BEFORE THE IRAN ATTACK.

KSCJ file photo