TWO GROUPS TO MARCH & RALLY IN SIOUX CITY SATURDAY

TWO GROUPS WILL MARCH AND GATHER IN SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY ON SATURDAY (JUNE 14TH).

ONE GROUP, SWEETGRASS UPRISING, WILL GATHER AT 4:30 P.M. AT ADVANCE AUTO PARTS VACANT LOT IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

THEY WILL HAVE FOUR PRAYER STOPS WITH THE MARCH STARTING IN SOUTH SIOUX, THEN THEY WILL CROSS THE VETERAN’S BRIDGE, TO THE ANDERSON DANCE PAVILLION, AND ON TO THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM GREEN SPACE.

THE SIOUXLAND GOOD TROUBLEMAKERS WILL THEN GATHER AT THE MUSEUM GREEN SPACE.

MULTIPLE SPEAKERS WILL READ PARTS OF THE UNITED STATES CONSTITUTION, INCLUDING THE AMENDMENTS AND THE TREATIES WITH NATIVE AMERICANS.

THAT EVENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY ONE HOUR FROM 6 TO 7 PM.

JESSICA LOPEZ-WALKER, ONE OF THE ORGANIZERS OF SWEETGRASS UPRISING, SAYS SHE ” STARTED SWEETGRASS UPRISING AS A WAY TO BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER IN THE COMMUNITY AND TO UNIFY AS ONE AGAINST AN UNJUST AND CORRUPT GOVERNMENT.

POCKET U.S. CONSTITUTIONS WILL BE HANDED OUT TO EVENT GOERS AT THE MUSEUM GREEN SPACE.

THIS EVENT WILL ALSO COLLECT AND DONATE PERSONAL CARE ITEMS AND GIFT CARDS TO SAFE PLACE OF SIOUXLAND.