PILLEN ACTIVATES NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS ISSUED AN EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION TO FACILITATE ACTIVATION OF THE NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD AND DEPLOYMENT OF ADDITIONAL STATE LAW ENFORCEMENT RESOURCES IN ADVANCE OF PLANNED PROTESTS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES, INCLUDING IN NEBRASKA THIS WEEKEND.

THE PROTESTS HAVE BEEN PROMOTED IN THE AFTERMATH OF RECENT OPERATIONS CARRIED OUT BY U.S. IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT.

UNDER THE GOVERNOR’S DECLARED STATE OF EMERGENCY, MEMBERS OF THE GUARD MAY BE ACTIVATED TO ASSIST LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT SHOULD ANY DEMONSTRATIONS ESCALATE, THREATENING PEOPLE OR PROPERTY.

NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS AND NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS WILL BE PREPARED TO ASSIST IN ANY CIVIL DISTURBANCE, AND IN PARTICULAR, TO SECURE THE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES AND ITS SURROUNDING AREAS.

PILLEN SAYS “FREE SPEECH WILL BE RESPECTED AND PROTECTED IN NEBRASKA, BUT THE LAWLESSNESS, CHAOS, AND RIOTING SEEN IN OTHER CITIES IN PAST WEEKS WILL NOT BE TOLERATED.

FILE PHOTO