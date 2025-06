SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY POINTING GUN AT VEHICLES ON VETS BRIDGE

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING SEVERAL CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY POINTING A GUN AT VEHICLES DRIVING ON THE VETERAN’S MEMORIAL BRIDGE FRIDAY MORNING.

JUST AFTER 6:40AM, SIOUX CITY POLICE RECEIVED MULTIPLE REPORTS OF A MALE WITH TATTOOS ALL OVER HIS FACE AND NECK WHO WAS POINTING A GUN AT VEHICLES ON THE VET’S BRIDGE, AND YELLING AT THE OCCUPANTS.

THE SUSPECT THEN WAS OBSERVED BY WITNESSES PUTTING THE GUN IN A BACKPACK.

WHEN POLICE ARRIVED, 35-YEAR-OLD LONZO LOUIS THOMAS FAILED TO OBEY MULTIPLE ORDERS BY OFFICERS TO “DROP THE BACKPACK.

THOMAS RAN FROM OFFICERS, WHO AFTER A SHORT FOOT PURSUIT, USED LESS LETHAL OPTIONS TO GET THOMAS INTO CUSTODY.

THOMAS WAS FOUND IN POSSESSION OF A SIMULATED HANDGUN AND A GLASS SMOKING PIPE COVERED IN RESIDUE.

HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL AND CHARGED WITH INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON, A CLASS C FELONY, FAILURE TO OBEY A PEACE OFFICER, INTERFERENCE WITH OFFICIAL ACTS, AND

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.