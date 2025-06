SOUTH DAKOTA UNIVERSITIES MULL NCAA N-I-L OPTIONS

SOUTH DAKOTA’S DIVISION ONE UNIVERSITIES ARE STILL WEIGHING THEIR OPTIONS ON WHAT TO DO FOR THE MASSIVE NCAA SETTLEMENT OVER ATHLETE COMPENSATION.

UNDER THE HOUSE VERSUS NCAA AGREEMENT, THE NCAA AND SCHOOLS WILL PAY OUT TWO-POINT-EIGHT BILLION DOLLARS IN BACK PAY TO STUDENT-ATHLETES WITH FUTURE REVENUE SHARING ALSO ON THE TABLE.

USD ATHLETICS DIRECTOR JON SCHEMMEL SAYS THE SCHOOL HASN’T DECIDED WHETHER TO OPT IN, AND THAT THE PROCESS IS STILL CONFUSING FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED.

ONE BIG CONCERN IS ROSTER LIMITS AND HOW THEY AFFECT ENROLLMENT.

SCHEMMEL IS ADAMANT THAT USD WON’T CUT ANY ATHLETES THIS YEAR, NO MATTER WHAT.

THE DEADLINE FOR NON-POWER CONFERENCE DIVISION ONE SCHOOLS TO OPT IN IS JUNE 30TH.