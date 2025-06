PUBLIC MUSEUM DEBUTS HISTORIC JAZZ PHOTO EXHIBIT

A NEW PHOTO EXHIBIT GOES ON DISPLAY JUNE 14TH AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

CURATOR MATT ANDERSON SAYS “SHUTTER AND SOUND” FEATURES THE JAZZ PHOTOGRAPHY OF BOB WILLOUGHBY:

JAZZPIX1 OC…….LOS ANGELES AREA. :17

THOSE EARLY PHOTOS WERE OF THE ICONIC JAZZ MUSICIANS AND SINGERS OF OUR TIME:

JAZZPIX2 OC………AT THAT TIME. :11

THE 50 IMAGES INCLUDED IN THE EXHIBIT REFLECT THE DYNAMIC JAZZ SCENE OF THE 1950S.

THE JAZZ PHOTOGRAPHY OF BOB WILLOUGHBY WILL BE ON DISPLAY UNTIL AUGUST 10TH.

IT WILL BE DISPLAYED IN CONJUNCTION WITH UNCLE JOHN’S CEILING MURALS, WHICH ARE ON DISPLAY NOW THROUGH OCTOBER 5TH.