May homes sales in Iowa up nearly 20% from April

There was a double digit jump in Iowa home sales in May and the median sales price was 5% higher than in April.

Over 3400 Iowa homes were sold in May. That’s 14 fewer than in May of last year, but it’s nearly 20% more than were sold in April.

The president of the Iowa Association of Realtors says sales data shows promising momentum in Iowa’s housing market, with both growing seller confidence and sustained buyer demand. There was a nearly 9% increase in the number of single family homes listed for sale last month compared to May of 2024.

The median sales price for an Iowa home in May was $252,000.