BE AWARE OF CHANGES IN IOWA FIREWORKS RULES THIS UPCOMING JULY 4TH

SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS ARE REMINDING RESIDENTS THAT UNDER THE NEW STATE LAW, IOWA RESIDENTS MAY LEGALLY SET OFF FIREWORKS FOR THE UPCOMING INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION ONLY ON JULY 3RD AND 4TH.

MAYOR PRO TEM DAN MOORE SAYS MONDAY THE CITY COUNCIL WILL CONSIDER THE 2ND AND 3RD READINGS OF THE REQUIRED CHANGE OF THE CITY FIREWORKS ORDINANCE TO COMPLY WITH THE NEW STATE LAW:

THE NEW STATE LAW LETS RESIDENTS START FIREWORKS AT 9AM INSTEAD OF THE CITY ORDINANCE OF 1PM ON JULY 3RD AND 4TH.

MOORE IS ASKING RESIDENTS TO BE CONSIDERATE OF THEIR NEIGHBORS DURING THOSE TIMES:

SGT. TOM GILL REMINDS RESIDENTS THAT SETTING OFF FIREWORKS IN A PUBLIC PARK, CITY OWNED PROPERTY, OR ON A PUBLIC ROADWAY, STREET, OR ALLEY IS STRICTLY PROHIBITED:

GILL SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN OVER 300 FIREWORKS COMPLAINTS CALLED IN EACH OF THE PAST TWO YEARS.

NO PERSON UNDER THE AGE 18 SHALL PURCHASE, POSSESS, OR DISCHARGE FIREWORKS WITHOUT PARENTAL

SUPERVISION.

HE SAYS THERE ARE A COUPLE OF SIMPLE EXCEPTIONS:

DEPUTY FIRE MARSHALL JOHN NELSEN SAYS PARENTS SHOULD STILL SUPERVISE THEIR KIDS AROUND SPARKLERS AND ALSO MAKE SURE OTHER FIREWORKS ARE EXTINGUISHED TO PREVENT GRASS FIRES:

HE SAYS NEVER POINT OR THROW FIREWORKS AT ANOTHER PERSON AND ALWAYS HAVE A GARDEN HOSE NEARBY, HOOKED UP TO A WATER SUPPLY.

YOU SHOULD DISPOSE OF SPENT FIREWORKS IN A BUCKET OF WATER AND NEVER PUT THEM IN YOUR GARBAGE.