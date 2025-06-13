Annual Rib Fest Returns to Downtown Sioux City

Sioux City, IA — The 2025 Camp High Hopes Rib Fest, presented by Seaboard Triumph Foods, will be held on Saturday, June 21, 2025 from noon to 3 PM in downtown Sioux City. All funds from the annual BBQ competition, as well as Camp High Hopes’ other fundraising events, go toward providing life-changing experiences for their campers.

Admission is $12; kids 12 and under get in free. Prepare your taste buds for a smoky, savory adventure as the region’s most talented pitmasters serve up their best. From fall-off-the-bone ribs to perfectly seasoned chicken, this is your chance to indulge in BBQ heaven. A live music performance from Sons of 20 will also be featured at this year’s rib fest.

Camp High Hopes offers recreational activities for children, teens, and adults with disabilities, special needs, and chronic illnesses. Founded in 2004, the the camp sits on 90 acres on the east edge of Sioux City. It welcomes over 500 campers annually.