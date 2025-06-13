2025 Ice Cream Days Kicks Off on Wednesday

Le Mars, IA — Wells Enterprises will host their annual Ice Cream Days on June 18 – 21, 2025. This year, Wells will also celebrate 25 years of the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor, a staple of downtown Le Mars.
Wells began ice cream production in 1925, 12 years after Fred H. Wells “purchased a horse, a delivery wagon, a few cans and jars, and the good will of the business from Ray Bowers, a dairy farmer in Le Mars, Iowa — all for $250,” according to the Wells website. They acquired the “Blue Bunny” name and logo in 1935 thanks to a naming contest they ran in the Sioux City Journal. In 1994, Le Mars acquired its “Ice Cream Capital of the World” title.
“We’re really fortunate that the community has embraced being the Ice Cream Capital of the World,” said Beth Meyer, senior manager of the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor. “It’s really fun, and what’s more fun than ice cream?”
The following is a list of events to held during Ice Cream Days. For more information on locations, times, and tickets, visit https://www.icecreamdays.com/event-schedule.
- Wednesday, June 18
- Le Mars Chamber Coffee – 9:30-10:30 a.m.
- Giant Games – 4-8 p.m.
- Tri-State Cruisers Car Show – 4-8 p.m.
- Axe Throwing – 4-8 p.m.
- Sweet Selfies at the Car Show – 4-9 p.m.
- Ticket Booth – 4-8 p.m.
- Food Vendors – 4-9 p.m.
- Live Music with The Jammers – 5-7 p.m.
- Family Bike Ride – 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Kiwanis & Aktion Club Ice Cream Social – 7:30-9 p.m.
- Municipal Band Concert – 7:30-9 p.m.
- Thursday, June 19
- The Browns – We Are America: Patriotic Show – 1:30-3 p.m.
- Sweet Selfies at the Ice Cream Social – 5-8 p.m.
- Primebank Ice Cream Social – 6-8 p.m.
- “Goldilocks on Trial” – Le Mars Youth Theatre Performance – 6-7 p.m.
- Sweet Selfies at the Drive-In Movie – 7:30-10pm
- Outdoor Movie – Turbo – 8:30-10:30 p.m.
- Friday, June 20
- “I Spy Ice Cream” Scavenger Hunt – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sweet Selfies – 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
- The Browns Patriotic Show featuring Chris Golden – 1:30-3:30 p.m.
- Kid’s Fun Fest – Dragon Training Academy – 2-4 p.m.
- Ticket Booth – 2-6 p.m.
- Pony Rides – 3-6 p.m.
- Carnival – 3-9 p.m.
- Face Painting – 3-6 p.m.
- Balloon Artists – 3-6 p.m.
- Airbrush Tattoos – 3-6 p.m.
- Axe Throwing – 3-6 p.m.
- Fuzzy Bunny Fun – 3-6 p.m.
- Giant Games – 3-9 p.m.
- Sweet Scoops with the Arts Center – 3-6 p.m.
- Caricatures Unleashed – 3-6 p.m.
- Ice Cream Train – 3-6 p.m.
- Food Vendors – 4-9 p.m.
- “Goldilocks on Trial” – Le Mars Youth Theatre Performance – 6-7 p.m.
- Foam-tastic Fun! – 7-9 p.m.
- Arch Allies – Live in Concert – 7-10 p.m.
- Saturday, June 21
- Frozen Fun Run 5k – 7:30-8:30 a.m.
- “I Spy Ice Cream” Scavenger Hunt – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Ice Cream Days Parade – 9:30-10:30 a.m.
- Carnival – 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Sweet Selfies – 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Merchant Market – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Ticket Booth – 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Face Painting – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Balloon Artists – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Airbrush Tattoos – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Bingo with Blue and Coloring, too! – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Pony Rides – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Bubble Making Station – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Axe Throwing – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fuzzy Bunnies – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Food Vendors – 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Interactive Sports Inflatables – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Caricatures Unleashed – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Ice Cream Train – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- The Turn Around Dance Performance – 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Central Dance Academy Performance – 12:45-1:30 p.m.
- The Browns Patriotic Show featuring Chris Golden – 1:30-3:30 p.m.
- Foam-tastic Fun! – 2-4 p.m.
- “Goldilocks on Trial” – Le Mars Youth Theatre Performance – 4-5 p.m.
- King Muskie Live in Concert – 7-10 p.m.