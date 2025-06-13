2025 Ice Cream Days Kicks Off on Wednesday

Le Mars, IA — Wells Enterprises will host their annual Ice Cream Days on June 18 – 21, 2025. This year, Wells will also celebrate 25 years of the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor, a staple of downtown Le Mars.

Wells began ice cream production in 1925, 12 years after Fred H. Wells “purchased a horse, a delivery wagon, a few cans and jars, and the good will of the business from Ray Bowers, a dairy farmer in Le Mars, Iowa — all for $250,” according to the Wells website. They acquired the “Blue Bunny” name and logo in 1935 thanks to a naming contest they ran in the Sioux City Journal. In 1994, Le Mars acquired its “Ice Cream Capital of the World” title.

“We’re really fortunate that the community has embraced being the Ice Cream Capital of the World,” said Beth Meyer, senior manager of the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor. “It’s really fun, and what’s more fun than ice cream?”

The following is a list of events to held during Ice Cream Days. For more information on locations, times, and tickets, visit https://www.icecreamdays.com/event-schedule.