THUNE COMMENTS ON ISRAEL ATTACK OF IRAN

U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER JOHN THUNE OF SOUTH DAKOTA ISSUED A STATEMENT FOLLOWING ISRAEL’S ATTACK ON IRAN THURSDAY NIGHT.

THUNE SAYS “FOR TOO LONG, THE MULLAHS IN IRAN HAVE PUBLICLY ASPIRED TO WIPE THE ONLY DEMOCRACY IN THE MIDDLE EAST OFF THE FACE OF THE MAP VIA ANY MEANS POSSIBLE: FUNDING AND ARMING TERROR GROUPS ON ISRAEL’S BORDERS, CHOKING OFF INTERNATIONAL SEA LANES, AND MULTIPLE BARRAGES OF MISSILES AND DRONES.

HE SAYS THURSDAY IRAN WAS FOUND ONCE AGAIN TO BE IN VIOLATION OF ITS NUCLEAR NON-PROLIFERATION OBLIGATIONS, WHICH IS UNACCEPTABLE, AND THAT IRAN MUST NEVER GAIN ACCESS TO A NUCLEAR WEAPON”.

THUNE ADDED THAT ” IRAN SHOULD HEAVILY CONSIDER THE CONSEQUENCES BEFORE CONSIDERING ANY ACTION AGAINST AMERICANS IN THE REGION”.