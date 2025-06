SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES.

43-YEAR-OLD PHILLIP PLUMMER WAS SENTENCED THURSDAY TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON FOR ONE COUNT OF CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METH, ONE COUNT OF DISTRIBUTION OF METH WITHIN 1,000 FEET OF A SCHOOL, AND ANOTHER COUNT OF DISTRIBUTING METH.

EVIDENCE AT THE SENTENCING HEARING SHOWED THAT PLUMMER AND OTHERS CONSPIRED TO DISTRIBUTE MORE THAN 5 KILOGRAMS OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN THE SIOUX CITY AREA BETWEEN 2022 AND MAY 2023.

PLUMMER ADMITTED TO DISTRIBUTING METH ON SEVEN SEPARATE OCCASIONS TO AN INDIVIDUAL COOPERATING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT, FOUR OF WHICH OCCURRED WITHIN 1,000 FEET OF MATER DEI AND HUNT ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS IN SIOUX CITY.

DURING THE SEARCH OF PLUMMER’S RESIDENCE, LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS SEIZED 271.7 GRAMS OF PURE METH, COCAINE, OTHER ILLEGAL DRUGS AND TWO VAPE PENS.