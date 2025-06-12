Public Hearing to Discuss Nuclear Energy in Zoning Ordinance

Sioux City, IA — On Monday, June 23, 2025 the Woodbury County Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to discuss amending the Woodbury County Zoning Ordinance to address nuclear energy facilities, nuclear waste storage, and related uses. The meeting will be held in the basement of the Woodbury County Courthouse in the Board of Supervisors’ meeting room.

The discussion will include, but is not limited to, permitting nuclear energy generation, modular nuclear energy systems, nuclear waste storage, and related technologies. Proposed amendments may involve updating the Land Use Summary Table of Allowed Uses (Section 3.03.4) to designate these uses as allowed uses or conditional uses in specific zoning districts, such as the General Industrial (GI) Zoning District.

The hearing will also address public notification requirements, including appropriate notification distances for nuclear-related meetings and hearings, and may propose adding new sections, updating definitions, renumbering articles, or reorganizing the ordinance. The purpose is to gather public input to prepare a recommendation for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.