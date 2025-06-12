Nothing Bundt Cakes Ribbon Cutting on Friday

Sioux City, IA — Nothing Bundt Cakes opened their new location on June 5 in Lakeport Commons in Sioux City. The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting in front of the store on Friday, June 13 at noon.

The chain, which also has locations in Sioux Falls, SD and Omaha, NE, sells full size and mini Bundt cakes. Franchise owner Melissa Hegarty chose Sioux City for this most recent location because her father grew up there, but day-to-day operations will fall to the store’s general manager, Suzette McKay. McKay intends to fulfill the chain’s mission, “Bring the Joy,” through the cakes she sells.

“I think people forget how many memories are tied to food,” McKay said. “We’ve had so many people come in and been like, ‘Oh, I used to do this with my grandma, and she loved this flavor’ — for me, that’s something powerful.”