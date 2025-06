MONONA COUNTY BOATER REMAINS MISSING

MONONA COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN FINDING A BOATER WHO HAS BEEN MISSING IN THE MISSOURI RIVER SINCE MAY 24TH.

THE MALE VICTIM’S BOAT STRUCK A BARGE WEST OF BLENCOE AND WITNESSES SAW THE BOAT’S OCCUPANT JUMP INTO THE RIVER JUST BEFORE THE COLLISION.

AUTHORITIES ARE ASKING BOATERS AND FISHERMEN IN THAT AREA OF THE MISSOURI RIVER TO BE ON THE LOOKOUT ALONG THE SHORES AND BACKWATERS ON BOTH THE IOWA AND NEBRASKA SIDES OF THE RIVER.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION RELATED TO THE SEARCH SHOULD CALL THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF AT 712-423-2525.