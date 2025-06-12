Miessner Named Briar Cliff Head Track & Field Coach

Charger Athletics has announced the hiring of Riley Miessner

as the Head Track & Field and Cross-Country Coach. Miessner previously served as an Assistant Coach at Southwest Minnesota State University.

Miessner during his tenure at SMSU helped guide the program to a NSIC Conference Championship, 53 total school records, 50-plus All-Time Top Ten Performances, and nine All- Academic Award Winners.

Miessner also coached the program’s first All-American Athlete for

the women’s track and field program.

Over the last five years he has helped double the roster size of the cross-country team and track and field team.

Miessner holds a USATF Certified Level 1 Coach certification alongside being a NSCA Certified Strength and Conditioning Coach (CSCS).

Miessner also holds certifications in Strength and

Conditioning, Program Management, Jumps Specialist, and Combined Event and Multievent Specialist from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association.

He also spent time as an assistant coach at the University of Sioux Falls from 2017-2018, and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the Dakota Wesleyan University from

2015-2017.