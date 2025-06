IOWA D-O-T ASKS FOR INPUT ON HINTON HIGHWAY 75 PROJECT

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS ASKING FOR YOUR INPUT REGARDING THE PROPOSED PROJECT ON U.S. HIGHWAY 75 IN HINTON IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE IOWA D-O-T WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING NEXT TUESDAY, JUNE 17TH BETWEEN 5 AND 7 P.M. AT THE HINTON CITY HALL, COMMUNITY CENTER AT 205 WEST MAIN STREET.

AN OPEN HOUSE BEGINS AT 5 PM WITH THE FORMAL PRESENTATION AND QUESTION & ANSWER SESSION STARTING AT 530 PM.

THE IOWA DOT PROPOSES TO RECONSTRUCT U.S. 75 THROUGH HINTON FROM SOUTH OF GROVER STREET TO NORTH OF MAPLE STREET.

IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE RECONSTRUCTION OF THE U.S. 75 PAVEMENT AND BRIDGE, C-60/MAIN STREET AT-GRADE RAIL CROSSING, SIDE-STREET CONNECTIONS, TRAFFIC SIGNALS, LIGHTING, AND SIDEWALKS.

THE HEARING WILL UPDATE RESIDENTS ON THE IMPACTS, AND THE INTENT TO ACQUIRE PROPERTY FOR THE PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS.

Map from Iowa D-O-T