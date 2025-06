ETHANOL INDUSTRY PLEASED WITH REYNOLDS EMINENT DOMAIN VETO

THE ETHANOL INDUSTRY AND THE IOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION HAD BEEN FOR SOME TIME URGING GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TO REJECT THE LEGISLATION THAT WOULD HAVE PROTECTED LANDOWNERS FROM PIPELINE COMPANIES USING EMINENT DOMAIN TO TAKE THEIR LAND WITHOUT PERMISSION.

MONTE SHAW IS WITH THE IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION.

SHAW SAYS THE BILL WOULD HAVE DIMINISHED IOWA’S ETHANOL INDUSTRY AS WELL AS PROSPECTS FOR IOWA CORN FARMERS.

SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADER JACK WHITVER SAYS HE SUPPORTS THE GOVERNOR’S DECISION TO VETO THE BILL AND HE EXPECTS A MAJORITY OF SENATE REPUBLICANS WOULD NOT BE INTERESTED IN ANY ATTEMPT TO OVERRIDE HER VETO.

WHITVER SAYS A SIGNIFICANT MAJORITY OF SENATE REPUBLICANS SUPPORT A BETTER POLICY TO PROTECT LANDOWNER RIGHTS.

SHAW, THE IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION’S EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, SAYS THE INDUSTRY IS OPEN TO NEGOTIATIONS.

REYNOLDS SAYS THE DEBATE HAS HIGHLIGHTED AREAS WERE REAL PROGRESS IS POSSIBLE.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS SHE WANTS TO WORK WITH LAWMAKERS TO STRENGTHEN LANDOWNER PROTECTIONS, MODERNIZE PERMITTING AND RESPECT PRIVATE PROPERTY.