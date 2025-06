DETAILS & ALLEGATIONS OF OMAHA I-C-E RAID RELEASED BY U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE

NEBRASKA U.S. ATTORNEY LESLEY WOODS HAS RELEASED DETAILS ABOUT THE FEDERAL CIVIL SEARCH WARRANT EXECUTED ON JUNE 10TH AT AN OMAHA BUSINESS IN RELATION TO A TAKE BACK AMERICA TASK FORCE WORKSITE ENFORCEMENT OPERATION.

U.S. IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT AND OTHER FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT PARTNERS ENTERED THE GLENN VALLEY FOODS FACILITY IN SEARCH OF WORKERS WHO WERE NOT AUTHORIZED TO WORK IN THE UNITED STATES.

A HOMELAND SECURITY AUDIT OF GLENN VALLEY FOODS’ EMPLOYEE I-9 FORMS SHOWED 76 UNLAWFULLY PRESENT ALIENS WORKING AT THE FACILITY WHO WERE WERE USING SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS THAT HAD NOT BEEN ISSUED TO THEM.

THE AUDIT ALSO REVEALED THAT MULTIPLE IDENTITIES OF U.S. CITIZENS WERE BEING FRAUDULENTLY USED BY WORKERS AT THAT LOCATION, AND NUMEROUS VICTIM COMPLAINTS HAD BEEN RECEIVED BY HOMELAND SECURITY IN CONNECTION WITH THE STOLEN IDENTITIES PRIOR TO THE ENFORCEMENT OPERATION.

HOMELAND SECURITY HAS REFERRED SEVERAL CRIMINAL ALLEGATIONS TO THE U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE DISTRICT OF NEBRASKA.

AMONG THOSE ARE ALLEGATIONS OF FRAUDULENT USE OF SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS, ASSAULTS ON FEDERAL OFFICERS AND DAMAGE TO FEDERAL PROPERTY, IALONG WITH LLEGAL REENTRY OF PREVIOUSLY DEPORTED ALIENS.

POSSIBLE CHARGING DETERMINATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME AS THIS IS AN ACTIVE AND ONGOING INVESTIGATION.