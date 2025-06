3RD ANNUAL RIVER-CADE BLUEGRASS MUSIC FESTIVAL SET FOR JUNE 14TH

THE 3RD ANNUAL RIVER-CADE ROOTS BLUEGRASS MUSIC FESTIVAL IS THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 14TH, AT THE ANDERSON DANCE PAVILION ON THE RIVERFRONT.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THERE WILL BE GOOD TUNES. GOOD PEOPLE AND GREAT VIBES ALL NIGHT LONG:

BLUEGRASS1 OC…….CRAFT VENDORS. :16

THE PERFORMERS INCLUDE MATCHSELLERS, THE DITCHWATER BULLFROGS, TED AND ALICE, MR. JELLY AND THE MIDNIGHT WANDERERS.

CLAEYS SAYS YOU CAN KICK BACK AND SOAK IN THE SOUNDS ALONG THE RIVERFRONT:

BLUEGRASS2 OC………BY DOING IT. :11

THE FREE BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL RUNS FROM 3 PM TO 10 PM THIS SATURDAY.