SOUTH SIOUX CITY PAVES FOUNDRY ROAD WITH INNOVATIVE PLASTIC ASPHALT MIX

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HELD A CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE THE PAVING OF THE PLASTIC ASPHALT SURFACE FOR FOUNDRY ROAD NEAR SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK WEDNESDAY.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS AN ESTIMATED 2 MILLION RECYCLED PLASTIC BAGS WILL BE USED IN THE PAVING PROCESS.

LAST JULY THE NEBRASKA ENVIRONMENTAL TRUST AWARDED SOUTH SIOUX CITY A $623,300 GRANT TO CONSTRUCT A STRETCH OF ROAD USING RECYCLED PLASTIC BAGS.

IT’S THE FIRST PROJECT IN THE STATE OF NEBRASKA; ONE OF JUST A FEW IN THE COUNTRY, AND REPLICATES WHAT IS BEING DONE INTERNATIONALLY.

THE PLASTICS ARE MELTED INTO THE ASPHALT MIX AND MAKE THE TOP THREE INCHES MORE DURABLE ON THE HALF MILE STRETCH OF ROAD.

THERE’S A SIX INCH ASPHALT BASE UNDERNEATH THAT MIX.

STATE SENATOR RANDY MEYER SAYS IT IS A GREAT BENEFIT TO THE ENVIRONMENT TO USE THE BAGS WHICH WOULD OTHER WISE TAKE UP SPACE IN A LANDFILL:

IN ADDITION, THE PLASTIC ASPHALT MATERIAL WILL BE USED TO ADD TO SOUTH SIOUX’S BIKE PATH FACILITIES IN THE AREA.