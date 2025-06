REYNOLDS VETOES PIPELINE EMINENT DOMAIN BILL

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS VETOED HOUSE FILE 639, A BILL THAT WOULD HAVE PROTECTED LANDOWNERS FROM PIPELINE COMPANIES USING EMINENT DOMAIN TO TAKE THEIR LAND WITHOUT PERMISSION.

REYNOLDS RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING SHE VETOED THE BILL BECAUSE “IT SETS A TROUBLING PRECEDENT THAT THREATENS IOWA’S ENERGY RELIABILITY, ECONOMY AND REPUTATION AS A PLACE WHERE BUSINESS CAN INVEST WITH CONFIDENCE.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS THOSE THAT CRAFTED THE BILL SAID THEY DIDN’T WANT TO STOP CO-2 PIPELINES THAT RELY ENTIRELY ON VOLUNTARY AGREEMENTS, BUT THAT’S EXACTLY WHAT THIS BILL DOES, SO SHE CANNOT SIGN IT.

REYNOLDS ALSO DOWNPLAYED SAFETY CONCERNS ABOUT THE PIPELINE, SAYING THERE HAS BEEN ONLY ONE SERIOUS INCIDENT AND NO FATALITIES IN THE LAST 20 YEARS INVOLVING EXISTING CO-2 PIPELINES, AND THAT WAS A RESULT OF 3RD PARTY DAMAGE AND NOT PIPELINE OPERATIONS.

SHE WAS ALSO CONCERNED THAT THE BILL APPLIES TO ALL HAZARDOUS LIQUID PIPELINES, INCLUDING OIL, GAS AND FERTILIZER PIPELINES.

REYNOLDS ALSO SAID THE BILL WOULD PUT IOWA AT A COMPETITIVE DISADVANTAGE WITH OTHER STATES LIKE NEBRASKA AND NORTH DAKOTA, REGARDING CARBON CAPTURE PROJECTS.

FILE PHOTO