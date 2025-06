PAT GRASSLEY CALLS FOR SPECIAL SESSION TO OVERRIDE REYNOLDS VETO

IOWA HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY IS NOT HAPPY WITH GOVERNOR REYNOLDS VETO OF THE BILL TO PROTECT IOWA LANDOWNERS’ RIGHTS FROM THE THREAT OF EMINENT DOMAIN.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE HAS SENT A REQUEST TO ALL MEMBERS TO SIGN A PETITION TO RECONVENE THE LEGISLATURE IN A SPECIAL SESSION TO OVERRIDE THE GOVERNOR’S VETO.

REPRESENTATIVE BOBBY KAUFMANN, A REPUBLICAN FROM WILTON, HELPED CRAFT THE BILL.

PIPEVETO1 OC……..RASTETTER’S ERRAND GIRL.” :10

BRUCE RASTETTER IS THE FOUNDER OF SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS.

REPRESENTATIVE STEVEN HOLT, A REPUBLICAN FROM DENISON, LED HOUSE DEBATE ON EACH PIECE OF PIPELINE-RELATED LEGISLATION OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS.

PIPEVETO2 OC…….I’M PROFOUNDLY DISAPPOINTED.” :23

.

GRASSLEY CALLS THE VETO “A MAJOR SETBACK FOR IOWA, NOT ONLY FOR LANDOWNERS WHO HAVE BEEN FIGHTING ACROSS IOWA, BUT FOR THE WORK THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES HAS PUT IN FOR FOUR YEARS TO GET LEGISLATION LIKE HF 639 PASSED”..

HE SAYS “IOWA HOUSE REPUBLICANS BELIEVE LANDOWNER RIGHTS ARE A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT IN IOWA.

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS’RELEASED A RESPONSE APPROVING OF THE GOVERNOR’S’ VETO.

THE COMPANY THANKED THE GOVERNOR AND HER STAFF FOR “THEIR THOUGHTFUL AND THOROUGH REVIEW OF THE BILL”.

THE STATEMENT SAYS SUMMIT REMAINS COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH LANDOWNERS THROUGH VOLUNTARY AGREEMENTS, JUST AS THEY HAVE WITH MORE THAN 1,300 IOWA LANDOWNERS TO DATE, RESULTING IN $175 MILLION IN PAYMENTS.

THEY LOOK FORWARD TO CONTINUED DISCUSSIONS WITH STATE LEADERS”’