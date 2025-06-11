Boji Legends Golf Tournament Announces Star-Studded Lineup of Athletes

Okoboji, Iowa — The fourth annual Boji Legends Golf Tournament, presented by Central Bank, is proud to announce an exceptional lineup of legendary athletes participating in this year’s event on June 27, 2025, at Okoboji View Golf Course.

The tournament will feature an impressive roster of sports legends from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Nebraska. Confirmed participants include:

University of Iowa Legends:

Chuck Long, former Hawkeye quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up

Tim Dwight, All-American wide receiver and NFL veteran

Tavian Banks, record-setting running back

Keith Duncan, All-American kicker

Mark Vlasic, standout quarterback

Bill Happel, wrestling champion

Todd Berkenpas, football standout

Scott Helverson, athletic legend

Mike Hufford, football player

Zach McCabe, basketball forward

Cole Croston, offensive lineman

Kelly O’Brien, athletic legend

Tom Kakert of HawkeyeReport.com, special guest

Iowa State University Legends:

Dan McCarney, former Cyclones head football coach

University of Nebraska Legends:

Terry Cook, Cornhusker legend

“We’re just incredibly excited about the caliber of athletes joining us this year for the tournament and so grateful that they are volunteering their time for such an important event,” says Cayden Fischer, one of the tournament’s organizers. “These legends had a hand in some of the most memorable moments in sports history. Golfers and sports fans alike will have a very special opportunity to play alongside these icons while supporting three outstanding charities.”

This year’s tournament, party and auction benefit Camp High Hopes in Sioux City, Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities and Keep Okoboji Blue, providing much-needed healthcare and recreational opportunities for children and adults with disabilities while helping maintain the natural resources of the Iowa Great Lakes.

Team slots are still available for this one-of-a-kind golf experience. Various sponsorship levels remain open, including co-sponsorships at $5,000 and team sponsorships at $2,000. All participants receive tickets to the popular Boji Legends Pub Party, featuring food, drinks, music by Too Drunk to Fish and exciting live and silent auctions.

“We want to thank Central Bank for their incredible support as our presenting sponsor,” added Fischer. “Their commitment to these important causes makes this event possible and helps us maximize our impact for the charities we support.”

For team registration, sponsorship opportunities, Boji Legends Pub Party tickets and more information, visit bojilegends.com. Follow the tournament on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates. To learn more about sponsoring a team, contact Cayden Fischer at cayden@k-scopemarketing.com.