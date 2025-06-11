$5 Million Sports Complex Coming to Sioux City

Sioux City, IA — Siouxland Developers, LLC received good news on Monday during the Sioux City Council meeting. The council approved a resolution to accept their proposal to purchase land at 3400 Line Drive for the construction of a $5 million, 65,000 square foot sports complex.

Scheels will receive naming rights for the facility, which Siouxland Developers, LLC says will include five basketball courts, nine volleyball courts, a batting cage, weight room, dance academy, concessions area, locker rooms, and offices. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

According to city documents, “the city will benefit from increased property taxes resulting from the minimum assessment agreement, as well as an anticipated increase in tourism dollars from hosting regional sporting events.”

“I would have never imagined in my wildest dreams that we would be having [this] impact on the community from an economic standpoint,” said Dustin Cooper, executive director of the Siouxland Sports Academy. Cooper says they have outgrown their current Arena location at 4501 Southern Hills Drive, which will no longer be used once the new facility is completed. “The Scheels Sports complex solves a lot of… issues for us.”