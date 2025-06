SC SCHOOL BOARD REJECTS HIGH SCHOOL POOL REPAIR BIDS

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD VOTED 5-1 MONDAY EVENING TO REJECT BIDS FOR REPAIRS TO SWIMMING POOLS AT NORTH AND WEST HIGH SCHOOLS.

OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE DIRECTOR TIM PAUL TOLD THE BOARD THE BIDS WERE OVER WHAT WAS EXPECTED:

FOR THE PROJECT.

NORTH HIGH’S BID WAS AROUND $150,000 OVER THE ESTIMATE ALONE.

PAUL SAYS A BUSY SUMMER CONSTRUCTION SEASON LIKELY CONTRIBUTED TO THE HIGH BID, AND HE HOPES THEY WOULD BE LOWER IN THE FALL OR WINTER:

BETTER BIDS.

ONLY ONE POOL WILL BE CLOSED AT A TIME WHENEVER THE WORK TAKES PLACE.

