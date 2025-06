ROCK VALLEY CONTINUES FLOOD RECOVERY REBUILDING

ALMOST A YEAR AFTER DEVASTATING FLOODING HIT NORTHWEST IOWA, THE COMMUNITY OF ROCK VALLEY IS MOVING AHEAD WITH HOUSING PROJECTS.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY MORNING AT A DEVELOPMENT WHERE SOME FLOOD VICTIMS ARE ALREADY MOVING IN.

REYNOLDS SAYS THE STATE PROVIDED ALMOST $7 MILLION DOLLARS THAT RESULTED IN FIVE DIFFERENT DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS, AND MORE THAN 90 NEW HOUSING UNITS.

MAYOR KEVIN VAN OTTERLOO SAYS THE TOWN IS RECOVERING, REBUILDING AND READY FOR WHAT’S NEXT.

ROCK VALLEY REQUESTED BUYOUTS FROM FEMA FOR 150 HOMES BACK IN DECEMBER AND CITY LEADERS BELIEVE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS IN THE FINAL STAGES OF REVIEWING THEIR APPLICATION FOR ASSISTANCE.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS THE IOWA LEGISLATURE ALSO APPROVED ALMOST $14 MILLION DOLLARS TO SUPPORT DISASTER RECOVERY AND DEMOLITION FROM NATURAL DISASTERS THAT HIT THE STATE LAST YEAR.

Story & pictures contributed by Sheila Brummer