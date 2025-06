RHODEN ON SD TRADE MISSION TO ISRAEL

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN IS LEADING A BUSINESS-DRIVEN TRADE MISSION TO ISRAEL THIS WEEK ALONGSIDE SOUTH DAKOTA TRADE.

BY THE END OF HIS FIRST FULL DAY IN THE HOLY LAND, HE WILL HAVE MET WITH PRESIDENT ISAAC HERZOG, SPEAKER OF THE KNESSET AMIR OHANA, AND FOREIGN MINISTER GIDEON SA’AR OF ISRAEL.

RHODEN.SAYS ISRAEL HAS BEEN A KEY PARTNER IN THE STATE’S ECONOMIC SUCCESS, AND HE WAS HONORED TO MEET WITH THE ISRAELI LEADERS TO STRENGTHEN THEIR RELATIONSHIP.”

THE GOVERNOR IS LEADING A BUSINESS DELEGATION MADE UP OF DEFENSE AND AGRICULTURE BUSINESSES THAT ARE ACTIVELY SEEKING SALES IN THE ISRAELI MARKET.

JESSE FONKERT, PRESIDENT & CEO OF SOUTH DAKOTA TRADE SAYS THEY HAD A SUCCESSFUL MISSION IN NOVEMBER OF LAST YEAR AND ARE BACK BECAUSE THEIR BUSINESSES ARE GENERATING REAL OPPORTUNITIES THAT HAVE ALREADY PRODUCED MILLIONS IN SALES AND A ROBUST PIPELINE FOR EVEN MORE EXPANSION.”

Photo from SD Governor’s office