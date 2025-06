Music in the Pasture at the Koffie Knechtion

South Sioux City, NE — Koffie Knechtion will host Music in the Pasture once again on Friday, June 13 at 6:30 pm. Music will be provided by “THE POSSE.” Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to this free event.

Located in an old farmhouse on an acreage in South Sioux City, Koffie Knechtion serves brunch, breakfast, and coffee. They host Music in the Pasture on the second Friday of the month during May – October.

Bring cash only to purchase food and drinks; no outside food or drinks are allowed.