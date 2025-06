HORN FACING 70 MORE CHARGES FOLLOWING SUNDAY PURSUIT

THERE’S MORE INFORMATION ABOUT A PURSUIT FROM SOUTH SIOUX CITY INTO SIOUX CITY SUNDAY AFTERNOON THAT ENDED WITH A CRASH ON THE VETERANS MEMORIAL BRIDGE.

THE PURSUIT STARTED AROUND 1:45 P.M. WHEN A DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY ATTEMPTED TO STOP A SPEEDING VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY 110.

THE SUSPECT REFUSED TO STOP AND THE PURSUIT TRAVELED THROUGH SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

SPIKE STRIPS WERE DEPLOYED ON THE VET’S BRIDGE BY A SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER.

THE SUSPECT VEHICLE STOPPED SHORT OF THE SPIKE STRIPS AND BACKED UP COLLIDING WITH THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S VEHICLE.

THE SUSPECT VEHICLE THEN SWERVED INTO THE RIGHT- HAND LANE TOWARDS THE SOUTH SIOUX POLICE OFFICER, WHO THEN SHOT AT THE SUSPECT VEHICLE.

THE SUSPECT VEHICLE CONNECTED WITH THE SPIKE STRIP, CONTINUED OVER THE BRIDGE INTO IOWA, CROSSING MULTIPLE LANES OF TRAFFIC COLLIDING WITH THREE OTHER VEHICLES AS THE DRIVER TRIED TO WEDGE THROUGH TRAFFIC AT A STOP LIGHT ON WESLEY PARKWAY.

THE PURSUIT ENDED AND THE VEHICLE WAS FOUND TO BE REPORTED STOLEN OUT OF WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA ON JUNE 6TH.

THE DRIVER OF THE SUSPECT VEHICLE. 35-YEAR-OLD BENJAMIN HORN OF WINNEBAGO, HAS A SUSPENDED DRIVER’S LICENSE IN NEBRASKA AND WAS TAKEN TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

A NEBRASKA WARRANT FOR HORN HAS BEEN SUBMITTED ALLEGING CHARGES INCLUDING FELONY FLIGHT TO AVOID ARREST, POSSESSION OF A STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE, WILLFUL RECKLESS DRIVING, DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, AND SIXTY-SIX COUNTS OF TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS.