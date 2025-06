SIOUXLAND SPLASH OPENING DELAYED

CONSTRUCTION ON SIOUXLAND SPLASH, A NEW WATER PARK BEING BUILT ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE, HAS STOPPED FOR THE LAST SEVERAL DAYS.

GROUNDBREAKING FOR THE PARK LOCATED AT 3820 HIGHWAY 75 NORTH, TOOK PLACE LAST AUGUST 9TH WITH A PLANNED OPENING DATE OF MEMORIAL DAY 2025.

THAT DATE WAS MISSED AND JOE ZEHRING OF FRONTLINE DEVELOPMENT, THE COMPANY BUILDING THE WATERPARK TOLD KSCJ NEWS THE PROJECT IS NOT DEAD, BUT HE DOESN’T HAVE A TIMELINE FOR IT’S COMPLETION.

ZEHRING DECLINED A RECORDED INTERVIEW, BUT SAYS ECONOMIC FACTORS “SUCH AS INFLATION, ONGOING SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES AND TARIFFS HAVE DELAYED THE PROJECT.

HE SAYS THEY “REMAIN FULLY COMMITTED TO BRINGING SIOUXLAND SPLASH TO LIFE”.

THEIR WEBSITE, SIOUXLANDSPLASH.COM, HAS A BANNER STATING “WEBSITE COMING SOON FOR 2026 SEASON.”