Sioux Valley Community Credit Union Open House in Sergeant Bluff

Sergeant Bluff, IA — Sioux Valley Community Credit Union will host an open house on Tuesday, June 17th from 4 – 6 pm at their Sergeant Bluff location, 105 Sergeant Square Dr. The building’s update, which included new technology and refreshed layout, was designed to support the growth of Sergeant Bluff Tax and Accounting.

The event will include food from Aggie’s Catering and giveaways.

Founded in 1952 at the Sioux Air Base, Sioux Valley Community Credit Union now proudly serves over 3,500 members in Sergeant Bluff and the broader Siouxland community. Sioux Valley CCU is well known for their 2% buydown program, available to members who transfer auto and motorcycle loans from another financial institution.

As a not-for-profit, member-owned, full-service financial institution, Sioux Valley Community Credit Union offers a wide range of products, including savings, checking, money markets, CDs, and competitive auto and motorcycle loan rates. They also provide low-interest mortgage and home equity loans, helping members achieve their financial goals.