Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade Date Announced

Mardi Gras returns for the 31st anniversary of a summertime tradition to Downtown Sioux City on Thursday, July 3 with the 2025 Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade presented by State Steel.

Registration is now open for anyone who’d like to sign up their group or organization for the parade. Those interested can download a registration form at TysonCenter.com or contact the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center at 712-279-4850.

Bring your family and friends for FREE fun when the Mardi Gras Parade kicks off at 6:00 p.m.