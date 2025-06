SC CITY COUNCIL VOTES TO CHANGE FIREWORKS ORDINANCE

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY VOTED MONDAY TO CHANGE THE LOCAL FIREWORKS ORDINANCE TO BE COMPLIANT WITH THE NEW IOWA LAW REGULATING WHEN FIREWORKS MAY BE USED.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SIGNED INTO LAW SENATE FILE 303 STATING FIREWORKS MUST BE ALLOWED IN IOWA ON JULY 3, JULY 4, AND DECEMBER 31ST.

CITIES MAY LIMIT USE ON ANY OTHER DAYS IN ACCORDANCE WITH IOWA CODE.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT TOLD THE CITY ATTORNEY HE WASN’T HAPPY ABOUT THE NEW STATE REGULATION:

INSTEAD OF 1PM, RESIDENTS WILL BE ABLE TO START DISCHARGING FIREWORKS AT 9AM ON JULY 3RD AND 4TH UNTIL 10PM.

THAT TIME EXTENDS TO 11PM IF IT’S ON A SATURDAY OR SUNDAY.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 4-1 TO APPROVE THE FIRST READING OF THE CHANGE WITH MAYOR SCOTT VOTING NO.