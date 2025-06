ONE INJURED IN SIOUX CITY APARTMENT FIRE

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED MONDAY AFTERNOON FOLLOWING A FIRE AT THE PHEASANT ACRES APARTMENTS.LOCATED AT 3640 INDIAN HILLS DRIVE ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE UNITS WERE DISPATCHED AROUND 2:15PM AND FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM A 3RD STORY APARTMENT.

A RESIDENT WAS LOCATED AT A 3RD STORY WINDOW AND WAS UNABLE TO EXIT ON THEIR OWN.

FIRE CREWS USED A GROUND LADDER TO RESCUE THE VICTIM FROM THE APARTMENT AND TRANSPORTED THAT VICTIM TO MERCYONE MEDICAL CENTER WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

OFFICIALS SAY THE FIRE WAS CONTAINED TO THE ONE APARTMENT, WITH MINOR SMOKE DAMAGE TO A PORTION

OF THE SECOND FLOOR.

ALL OTHER APARTMENTS ARE STILL HABITABLE.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.