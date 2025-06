NEBRASKA & SOUTH DAKOTA DRIVERS TARGETED BY TEXT SCAM

NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA RESIDENTS ARE NOW BEING TARGETED BY THE SAME SCAM IOWANS HAVE RECENTLY BEEN RECEIVING TEXTS FROM.

THE SCAM INVOLVES A TEXT MESSAGE PURPORTEDLY FROM THE NEBRASKA OR SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES CLAIMING THAT THE RECIPIENT HAS UNPAID TRAFFIC FINES AND THAT SEVERAL PENALTIES ARE POSSIBLE UNLESS THE RECIPIENT CLICKS A LINK TO PAY THE SUPPOSED FINES.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL AND THE D-M-V’S WARN RESIDENTS THAT NONE OF THESE TEXT MESSAGES ARE LEGITIMATE.

THE NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA D-M-V’S DO NOT SEND OFFICIAL NOTICE VIA TEXT MESSAGE.

SOME AUTHORITIES BELIEVE THE SCAM TEXTS ARE ORIGINATING IN THE PHILIPPINES.

FILE PHOTO