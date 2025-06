SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS WITH VETS BRIDGE CRASH

A PURSUIT THAT STARTED WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY ENDED AROUND 2 P.M. SUNDAY AFTERNOON WHEN THE SUSPECT SPED INTO SIOUX CITY OVER THE VETERANS MEMORIAL BRIDGE AND STRUCK ANOTHER VEHICLE.

THAT COLLISION ENDED WITH THE ARREST OF 35-YEAR-OLD BENJAMIN HORN, WHO WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY BY SIOUX CITY POLICE.

HORN WAS TAKEN TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

HE IS CHARGED WITH RECKLESS DRIVING, NO VALID DRIVERS LICENSE, IMPROPER USE OF LANES, AND FAILURE TO PROVE SECURITY AGAINST LIABILITY FOR AN ACCIDENT.

HORN IS BEING HELD ON $6200 BOND.