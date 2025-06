SIX INJURED IN MULTI VEHICLE COLLISION ON I-29 SATURDAY

SIX PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A CHAIN REACTION ACCIDENT INVOLVING SIX VEHICLES SATURDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE 29 IN HARRISON COUNTY IOWA.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS NORTHBOUND VEHICLES STARTED TO SLOW AT MILE MARKER 80 SHORTLY AFTER 4PM, AND MERGE INTO THE FAST LANE DUE TO A PREVIOUS ACCIDENT IN THE EAST DITCH.

AN INTERNATIONAL TRUCK DRIVEN BY 57 YEAR OLD FARIAN JOHNSON OF NORTH CAROLINA SLOWED TO A NEAR STOP AND WAS REAR ENDED BY A CAR DRIVEN BY 22 YEAR OLD JENS WALTER MARTTINEN OF MINNESOTA.

THAT COLLISION CAUSED THE TRUCK TO STRIKE A CAR DRIVEN BY YEAR OLD CHAD CANTRALL OF ALTOONA, IOWA; WHICH THEN REAR ENDED A CAR DRIVEN BY 60 YEAR OLD KEVIN VAN ENGEN OF HULL, IOWA.

CANTRALL’S CAR WENT AIRBORNE AND CAME TO REST UPSIDE DOWN IN THE MEDIAN.

VAN ENGEN’S CAR REAR ENDED A CHEVY TRUCK DRIVEN BY 60 YEAR ROBERT STEE OF GARY, SOUTH DAKOTA, WHICH THEN REAR ENDED A CHEVY DRIVEN BY 60 YEAR OLD DAWN CANNY OF SIOUX CITY.

MARTTINEN WAS AIRLIFTED TO THE OMAHA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES,

TWO YOUNG GIRLS, AGES ONE AND NINE, WERE AIRLIFTED TO OMAHA CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL,

CANTRALL WAS TRANSPORTED TO MISSOURI VALLEY HEALTH FOR TREATMENT, AS WAS 64-YEAR-OLD LAURIE STEE, WHO WAS A PASSENGER IN ROBERT STEE’S TRUCK AND A 16 YEAR OLD UNIDENTIFIED JUVENILE MALE.