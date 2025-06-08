River-Cade Roots Bluegrass Music Festival This Weekend

Sioux City, IA — The River-Cade Roots Bluegrass Music Festival is this Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the Anderson Dance pavilion from 3 pm to 10 pm. Bring your own lawn chairs and cooler and enjoy 7 hours of free live bluegrass music along the riverfront.

The River-Cade festival, held every year since 1964, serves to commemorate the “industrial and agricultural rebirth of the Missouri” after the river was re-channeled to Sioux City. According to the Port of Sioux City River-Cade Association, the annual festival is “designed to celebrate the area’s history and culture, and to showcase our area’s potential for continued economic development.”

The music lineup for the Roots Bluegrass Music Festival includes headliner band the Matchsellers, a “high-stakes, rollicking American Stringband that formed in Germany.” Their albums include Bluegrastronauts (2018), One Fine Sweet and Sunny Day (2020), The Wishful Thinkers’ Hall of Fame (2022), and Live at the Warehouse (2024). They have performed around the United States and Europe, including at NPR’s Mountain Stage Radio Show.

Other performers at Saturday’s festival include the Ditchwater Bullfrogs, Ted & Alice, Mr. Jelly, and Midnight Wanderers.