Ribbon Cutting at Be Well Chiropractic

Sergeant Bluff, IA — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for Be Well Chiropractic on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in honor of their new name and new owner.

The business, formerly known as Nissen Family Chiropractic, is run by owner and chiropractor Dr. Sadie Arens, who specializes in treating back pain, TMJ, headaches, and other common ailments. Be Well Chiropractic is dedicated to “adjusting, educating, and empowering families on their journey to optimal health and wellness. As a family-focused chiropractic clinic, we provide natural healing for you and your children. Dr. Sadie is committed to serving the Sergeant Bluff Region and surrounding communities with compassionate care.”

The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 pm.