CHANGE OF COMMAND AT 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD

IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD COLONEL ADAM ‘ACE’ CARLSON WAS INSTALLED AS THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING’S NEW COMMANDER AT A FORMAL CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

CARLSON OFFICIALLY TAKES OVER AS THE WING COMMANDER FROM COLONEL SONYA MORRISON, WHO HAS SERVED IN THAT ROLE THE PAST THREE YEARS.

CARLSON IS FROM LAWTON, AND HAS BEEN A LONG-TIME MEMBER OF THE 185TH.

HE ENLISTED WITH THE UNIT WHILE IT WAS STILL THE 185TH FIGHTER WING IN 1999 AND RETURNS AFTER SERVING AT THE PENTAGON AND ALSO ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE:

CARLSON IS AWARE OF THE IMPORTANCE OF IMPROVING THE RUNWAY AT THE 185TH AND THEIR GIANT REFUELING PLANES:

COLONEL MORRISON HAS BEEN SPENDING TIME WITH CARLSON TO REACQUAINT HIM WITH THE GUARD BASE AND PERSONNEL AND PROCEDURES:

MORRISON IS NOW HEADED TO WASHINGTON FOR A NEW POSITION WITH THE NATIONAL GUARD:

MORRISON THANKED THE GUARD MEMBERS WHO SERVED WITH HER THE PAST THREE YEARS AND SAYS IT HAS BEEN AN HONOR AND A PRIVILEGE TO SERVE WITH THEM AND TO BE A PART OF THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY.

Photos by SSgts Olivia Monk & Tylon Chapman