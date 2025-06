SCHEELS SPORTS COMPLEX TO BENEFIT LOCAL YOUTH

SCHEELS SPORTS IS PARTNERING WITH THE SIOUXLAND SPORTS ACADEMY TO BUILD A YOUTH SPORTS COMPLEX AT 3400 LINE DRIVE NEAR THE LEWIS AND CLARK PARK BASEBALL STADIUM.

LEXI MOUNTS OF SCHEELS JOINED DUSTIN COOPER, THE DIRECTOR OF THE SIOUXLAND SPORTS ACADEMY, IN MAKING THE ANNOUNCEMENT FRIDAY MORNING:

COOPER SAYS THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY IS ON BOARD IN SUPPORTING THE PROJECT:

ON MONDAY, MAYOR BOB SCOTT AND THE CITY COUNCIL WILL CONSIDER THE PROPOSAL FROM SIOUXLAND DEVELOPERS LLC, TO BUILD THE 65,000 SQUARE-FOOT MULTI-SPORT COMPLEX:

THE DEVELOPER INTENDS TO PURCHASE THE PROPERTY FOR $50,000 AND INVEST $5 MILLION TO CONSTRUCT IT.

IT WILL INCLUDE FIVE BASKETBALL COURTS/NINE VOLLEYBALL COURTS, A BATTING CAGE, STATE-OF-THE-ART WEIGHT ROOM, DANCE ACADEMY, UPSCALE CONCESSIONS AREA, LOCKER ROOMS, OFFICES AND OUTDOOR PATIO SEATING.

THE CITY WILL ALLOW PATRONS TO USE THE EXISTING CITY-OWNED PARKING LOT AND WILL RECEIVE $5,000 PER YEAR FROM THE DEVELOPER FOR USE OF THE LOT.

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS WHILE THERE ARE GOING TO BE GREAT ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES WITH THE COMPLEX, THERE IS A MORE IMPORTANT FOCUS:

CONSTRUCTION OF THE BUILDING IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN AUGUST AND BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF 2026.