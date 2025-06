FIRE AT CIMMARINA BOATS IN DAKOTA CITY (UPDATE)

AREA FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED TO A STRUCTURE FIRE AT CIMMARINA BOATS IN DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA THIS MORNING.

FIRE CHIEF CLINT RASMUSSEN SAYS THE CALL CAME IN AT 5 A.M. AS THE FIRE WAS COMING THROUGH THE ROOF.

THE FIRE WAS BROUGHT UNDER CONTROL AND FIREFIGHTERS FROM DAKOTA CITY, SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND HOMER WERE MONITORING HOT SPOTS.

THE NEBRASKA STATE FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE WILL HANDLE THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE CAUSE OF THE BLAZE.

RASMUSSEN SAYS THERE IS A LOT OF ROOF DAMAGE. NO ONE WAS THERE AT THE TIME AND NO FIREFIGHTERS WERE INJURED.

THE CIMMARINA WILL BE CLOSED THROUGH THE WEEKEND AND HOPES TO REOPEN SOMETIME MONDAY.