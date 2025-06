DROUGHT CONCERNS LINGER FOR IOWA

STATE CLIMATOLOGIST JUSTIN GLISAN SAYS THE RAIN IOWA HAS RECEIVED TO START THE MONTH OF JUNE IS IMPORTANT BECAUSE WE REMAIN BEHIND FOR THE YEAR.

RAINY1 OC….IMPACTS :14

DROUGHT CONDITIONS EXPANDED ACROSS THE STATE DUE TO BELOW-NORMAL PRECIPITATION IN MAY, ACCORDING TO THE LATEST U.S. DROUGHT MONITOR..

WHILE THERE HAVE BEEN A LOT OF UPS AND DOWNS THROUGH THE FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF THIS YEAR, GLISAN SAYS IT HAS ALL AVERAGED OUT.

RAINY3 OC….TEMPERATURE SIDE :11

WESTERN IOWA NOW CARRIES A DROUGHT WATCH DESIGNATION,

MORE THAN 80 PERCENT OF IOWA CONTINUES TO EXPERIENCE ABNORMALLY DRY CONDITIONS OR DROUGHT CONDITIONS.

GLISAN SAYS OVERALL JUNE OUTLOOK LEANS TOWARDS WARMER TEMPERATURES, BUT THERE’S NO CLEAR SIGNAL ON THE PRECIPITATION SIDE.