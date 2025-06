CARLIN TO CHALLENGE ERNST FOR GOP U.S. SENATE NOMINATION

A LOCAL ATTORNEY WHO RAN AGAINST U-S SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IN 2022 HAS FORMED A CAMPAIGN TO RUN AGAINST U-S SENATOR JONI ERNST IN 2026.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

CARLIN RUNS OC…SOQ. :27

J.D. SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY AND NATHAN SAGE OF INDIANOLA HAVE LAUNCHED CAMPAIGNS FOR THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S 2026 NOMINATION FOR THE U-S SENATE.

KSCJ file photo