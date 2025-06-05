Tri State Physicians 45th Anniversary Celebration

South Sioux City, NE — Tri State Physicians invites the public to join them for a community cookout as they celebrate their appreciation for all their wonderful patients for the last 45 years. This free event is tomorrow, June 7th, in the Tri State Physicians parking lot from 12 – 2 pm. There will be food, games, vendors, prizes, and free shirt giveaways.

Established in 1980, Tri-State Physicians is a multidisciplinary clinic employing doctors of chiropractic, medicine, and physical therapy.

“We’re very grateful for everything the community has done for us,” Tri State Physicians said.