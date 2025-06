SUSPECT SOUGHT IN SIOUX CITY STABBING

ONE PERSON IS HOSPITALIZED IN CRITICAL CONDITION FOLLOWING A STABBING EARLY THURSDAY MORNING IN SIOUX CITY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED SHORTLY AFTER 3 A.M. TO 836 18TH STREET AND FOUND A MALE SUBJECT SUFFERING FROM STAB WOUNDS TO HIS UPPER BODY.

POLICE OFFICERS ALONG WITH SIOUX CITY FIRE AND RESCUE PROVIDED LIFE SAVING FIRST AID TO THE VICTIM BEFORE HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCYONE MEDICAL CENTER.

THE VICTIM’S NAME IS NOT BEING RELEASED.

NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME AND THE INVESTIGATION REMAINS ACTIVE.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION RELATING TO THE STABBING IS ASKED TO CONTACT SIOUX CITY POLICE AT 712-279-6440, OR THE ANONYMOUS TIP LINE 712-258-TIPS (8477).