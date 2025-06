SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES.

35-YEAR-OLD FELIPE ALCARAZ, JR. WAS SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS AND FIVE MONTHS IN PRISON AFTER HE PLED GUILTY TO THREE COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON AND ONE COUNT OF POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

ALCARAZ, JR. WAS PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF ELUDING AND POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, THIRD OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE,

BOTH PROHIBIT A PERSON FROM POSSESSING A FIREARM.

EVIDENCE SHOWED THAT ON SEVERAL OCCASIONS ALCARAZ, JR. FLED LAW ENFORCEMENT’S ATTEMPTS TO CONDUCT TRAFFIC STOPS OF VEHICLES HE OPERATED, DRIVING RECKLESSLY AT HIGH SPEEDS.

DURING TWO TRAFFIC STOPS, LAW ENFORCEMENT LOCATED GUNS AND AMMUNITION, AND ON ANOTHER TRAFFIC STOP, DEFENDANT HAD TWO OUNCES OF METHAMPHETAMINE SEIZED.

ALCARAZ, JR. REMAINS IN CUSTODY OF THE UNITED STATES MARSHAL UNTIL HE CAN BE TRANSPORTED TO A FEDERAL PRISON.